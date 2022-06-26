Regis Management CO LLC Has $402,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $160.68 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

