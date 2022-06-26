Regis Management CO LLC Increases Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Regis Management CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned 0.57% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $21,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2,262.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND opened at $94.76 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $93.07 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.