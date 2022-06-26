Regis Management CO LLC Takes $227,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.87.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.396 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

