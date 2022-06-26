Regis Management CO LLC Takes $227,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Regis Management CO LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.
Shares of ESGD stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.87.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.