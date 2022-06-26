renBTC Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.24 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for $21,234.48 or 0.99835682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $120.80 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About renBTC

renBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 5,689 coins. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

