Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Lowered to $142.00 at Morgan Stanley

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Republic Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.14.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG stock opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.02. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 99,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,128,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 29.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.