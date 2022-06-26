Resolute Financial LLC Buys 290 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Resolute Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Resolute Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Resolute Financial LLC owned 0.61% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 441.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

