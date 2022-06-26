Resolute Financial LLC Has $6.19 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Resolute Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Resolute Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,740,000 after purchasing an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,364,000 after acquiring an additional 456,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,031,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,353,000 after acquiring an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.16. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

