Resolute Financial LLC Has $610,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Resolute Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,882,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,155,000 after buying an additional 3,285,643 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after buying an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,349,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,974,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.13.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.