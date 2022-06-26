Resolute Financial LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Resolute Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $20.95 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18.

