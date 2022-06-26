Resolute Financial LLC Purchases 1,117 Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Resolute Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $273,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $353,000.

HNDL stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $26.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. This is a boost from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

