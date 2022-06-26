Resolute Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Resolute Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth $7,403,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth $794,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 55,254 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter worth $500,000. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $12.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

