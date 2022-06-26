Retirement Group LLC Has $10.85 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,205 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

SCHD stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.81.

