Retirement Group LLC Increases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $117.62 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $318.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

