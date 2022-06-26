Reviewing Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH)

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cazoo Group and Camping World’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A Camping World 3.72% 109.12% 6.22%

Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camping World has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of Cazoo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Camping World shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Camping World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cazoo Group and Camping World, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 5 0 0 2.00 Camping World 0 3 2 0 2.40

Cazoo Group currently has a consensus price target of $2.40, suggesting a potential upside of 149.95%. Camping World has a consensus price target of $38.60, suggesting a potential upside of 64.47%. Given Cazoo Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Camping World.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cazoo Group and Camping World’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $918.30 million 0.80 -$747.38 million N/A N/A Camping World $6.91 billion 0.28 $278.46 million $5.61 4.18

Camping World has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Summary

Camping World beats Cazoo Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group (Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About Camping World (Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry. It also offers extended vehicle service contracts; roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist travel protection plans; and RV and outdoor related consumer shows, as well as produces various monthly and annual RV focused consumer magazines; and operates the Coast to Coast Club. In addition, the company provides new and used RVs; vehicle financing; RV repair and maintenance services; various RV parts, equipment, supplies, and accessories, which include towing and hitching products, satellite and GPS systems, electrical and lighting products, appliances and furniture, and other products; and collision repair services comprising fiberglass front and rear cap replacement, windshield replacement, interior remodel solutions, and paint and body work. Further, it offers equipment, gears, and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersports equipment and supplies, as well as operates Good Sam Club, a membership organization that offers savings on a range of products and services and provides co-branded credit cards. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of approximately 187 retail locations in 40 states of the United States. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

