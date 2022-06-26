Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,938.40.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $62.72 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

