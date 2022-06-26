Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,631.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RKWBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Rockwool A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of Rockwool A/S stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.47 and its 200 day moving average is $339.74. Rockwool A/S has a 1 year low of $192.37 and a 1 year high of $531.25.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

