Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 147 ($1.80) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 95 ($1.16) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 108.80 ($1.33).

LON:RR opened at GBX 80.94 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.81. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 77.87 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 161.91 ($1.98).

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 10,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £11,601.70 ($14,210.80). Also, insider Warren East sold 210,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £176,832.60 ($216,600.44). Insiders purchased a total of 52,617 shares of company stock worth $4,721,786 over the last three months.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

