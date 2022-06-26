Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires 2,854 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.0% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.49. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

