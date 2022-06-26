Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 2,155 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in American International Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in American International Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

American International Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.07%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.