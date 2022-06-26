Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 935 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $195.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.95 and its 200 day moving average is $209.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

In other news, COO Jennifer Rumsey sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $87,532.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

