Rothschild Investment Corp IL Cuts Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in MetLife by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

Shares of MET opened at $64.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.