Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $2.19 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,087 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 78,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average is $89.16.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Cowen cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

