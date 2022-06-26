Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.30% of Royce Value Trust worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,223,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,799,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,439,000 after purchasing an additional 274,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 38.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 135,063 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the first quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,584,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,036,000 after purchasing an additional 67,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT opened at $14.57 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.35 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

