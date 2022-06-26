Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.78.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

