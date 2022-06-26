Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 1,604 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,593 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $297,284,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT opened at $97.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.62 and a 1 year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.81.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.