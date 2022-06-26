Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 935 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,192 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $477,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 34.6% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $2,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day moving average of $121.22. The company has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

