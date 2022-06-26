Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 337 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 23,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.83%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

