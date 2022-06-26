Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $136.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Salisbury Bancorp’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

Salisbury Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $36,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 23.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

