Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.50 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.
IOT stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after buying an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,147,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after buying an additional 132,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth $3,109,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
