Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.07–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.00 million-$144.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.50 million. Samsara also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.24–$0.22 EPS.

IOT stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 70,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $769,981.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 264,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after buying an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after buying an additional 1,048,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,147,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after buying an additional 132,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter worth $3,109,000. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

