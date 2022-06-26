Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.61.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $6.22. 1,401,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,800,868. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 1.02. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 796.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 368,488 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,958,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after acquiring an additional 160,897 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sandstorm Gold by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 282,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 61,249 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $567,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.