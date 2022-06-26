Scala One Day Volume Hits $990.00 (XLA)

Scala (XLA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Scala has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $710,167.32 and approximately $990.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00144472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00071215 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014398 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

