Scharf Investments LLC Has $109.51 Million Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,914 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband makes up about 3.2% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scharf Investments LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Liberty Broadband worth $109,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 225,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after acquiring an additional 63,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.25.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
