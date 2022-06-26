Scharf Investments LLC Increases Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,324,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,870,858,000 after buying an additional 46,645 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in KLA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after buying an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after acquiring an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after buying an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $339.50 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $287.44 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

