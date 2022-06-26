Scharf Investments LLC Purchases 514 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.1% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,215,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,158,583,000 after purchasing an additional 772,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,117,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,826,880,000 after purchasing an additional 817,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,434,616,000 after buying an additional 290,325 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $2,346,198,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,291,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,403,000 after acquiring an additional 302,484 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $299.37 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $268.17 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $189.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $294.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.03.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.