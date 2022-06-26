Scharf Investments LLC Trims Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Scharf Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 234,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,137,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

NYSE DGX opened at $140.31 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.33 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.44.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.