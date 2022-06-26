Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by TimeScale Financial Inc.

TimeScale Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 10.4% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TimeScale Financial Inc. owned 0.13% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $44,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 442,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after acquiring an additional 386,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $73.01 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81.

