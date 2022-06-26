Scotiabank Boosts Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target to C$52.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Empire from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of EMLAF stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Empire has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

