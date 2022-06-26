SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.43 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.61 EPS.

SCWX stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.00. SecureWorks has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.25.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.90 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 22,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $239,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 590,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,459.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SecureWorks by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 24,748 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in SecureWorks by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 72,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.