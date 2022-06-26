Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIEGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €175.00 ($184.21) to €170.00 ($178.95) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($226.32) to €207.00 ($217.89) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($157.89) to €175.00 ($184.21) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($173.68) to €155.00 ($163.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €190.00 ($200.00) to €178.00 ($187.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $51.83 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.48). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $19.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

