SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Shares of SITE opened at $126.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.00 and a 200-day moving average of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $108.77 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $805.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter worth $192,495,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $93,009,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $71,647,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after buying an additional 265,954 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

