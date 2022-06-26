Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $165.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.71.

SNOW opened at $151.53 on Thursday. Snowflake has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.81 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

