Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SCCO has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Southern Copper from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.88.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO stock opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. Southern Copper has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 112.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.