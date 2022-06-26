Sparkle Loyalty Reaches Market Cap of $7,323.69 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (SPRKL) traded up 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Sparkle Loyalty has a total market cap of $7,323.69 and $23.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sparkle Loyalty

Sparkle Loyalty is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,017,308 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkle Loyalty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkle Loyalty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sparkle Loyalty using one of the exchanges listed above.

