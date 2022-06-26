Spire Wealth Management Has $14.28 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 107.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,941 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.79. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

