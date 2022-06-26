Spire Wealth Management Has $15.22 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,118 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $74,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $1,926,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 15,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 8.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.23.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $215.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.49. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.43%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

