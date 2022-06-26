Spire Wealth Management Has $16.08 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,729 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,582,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 41,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.07.

