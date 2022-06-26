Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1,140.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,012 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $12,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.05.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $469.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $533.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $472.53.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.