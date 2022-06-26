Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.3% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $47,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after purchasing an additional 158,098 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,771,000 after purchasing an additional 153,070 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $232.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.56 and its 200-day moving average is $259.75. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

