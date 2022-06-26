Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $33,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a 200 day moving average of $123.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

