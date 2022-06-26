Spire Wealth Management Sells 10,673 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,673 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Entegris were worth $10,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $103.90 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $158.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.66 and a 200-day moving average of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.85 million. Entegris had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other Entegris news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,561 shares of company stock valued at $5,249,666 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.13.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

